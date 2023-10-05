Primeboy: What happened between Mohbad and his wife before he died

Nigerian singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, has said late singer MohBad had issues with his wife two days before his death. Primeboy revealed…

Nigerian singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, has said late singer MohBad had issues with his wife two days before his death.

Primeboy revealed this in an interview with Television Continental (TVC) on Thursday, shortly before he surrendered to the authorities.

The Lagos State Police Command had declared him wanted over the death of MohBad and placed a N1 million bounty on him.

According to Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesman of the Lagos police command, the actions were taken after Primeboy, who was MohBad’s childhood friend, failed to honour an invitation sent to him over the singer’s death.

There were unconfirmed reports that Primeboy hit the deceased with a fetish object during a face-off between the duo.

During the interview, the embattled friend of the late singer, said: “I was his friend. I was his everything because he lived with me at that time. My mum fed both of us.”

Asked if he was the late singer the day he died, Primeboy said: “No, I was not with him. We departed after that show. He chased me down from the car. That was on Sunday. He called me on Friday to come over to the Island. I didn’t even know he had a show.

“So, on getting to the Island, we were gisting, having fun. Next thing he just told me he had a show at Ikorodu. That Sunday, the next day was my brother’s birthday. And, he said after the show, I should invite my younger brother over so that we could celebrate the birthday with him.”

On why he was chased out of the car, he said: “He chased me out at Town Hall because he and his wife were having a hidden conversation, maybe about…I didn’t even know.

“It was his family affairs. He just said ‘get down from the car.’ The matter was that Mohbad was f**king hurt. I know him. He was like he wanted to get down from the car. I was like ‘why will you get down from the car’? Why are you like now? I should be the one to get down from the car and clear the road, Zlatan was still on the stage.”

Music star, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and his ally Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, were on Wednesday remanded over the death of Mohbad.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, in Lagos, and was buried the next day, but the police exhumed his corpse for autopsy purposes.

