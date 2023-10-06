Police unveil prime suspect in Mohbad’s death

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has named an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, as the prime suspect in the death of singer,…

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has named an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, as the prime suspect in the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Addressing the media at the state Command headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, Owohunw said a total of 26 persons, including Mohbad’s family members, had been grilled in connection with his death.

“As of today, a total of 26 witnesses have been interviewed,” the CP said.

“At about 14:35hrs of 12th September 2023, Miss Feyisayo eventually arrived. Armed with one pack of Ceftriaxone injection, one paracetamol injection and syringes,” he said.

“Miss Feyisayo administered the drugs on Mohbad and he started vomiting, while goosebumps appeared on his face, Mohbad was reacting to the administered medications.”

According to the Police Commissioner, Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq aka Spending, was the one who invited the nurse to the singer’s residence where she administered three injections believed to have led to the chain of reactions that eventually led to the singer’s death.

