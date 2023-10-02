Police foil robbery, recover vehicle, others in Jigawa

The police in Jigawa State have foiled a robbery, recovered a car and other items. In a statement, the deputy spokesman of the command,…

The police in Jigawa State have foiled a robbery, recovered a car and other items.

In a statement, the deputy spokesman of the command, ASP Abubakar Isah, said, “On 29/09/2023 at about 0330hrs, a distress call was received at the Kazaure Police Station that hoodlums strongly suspected to be armed robbers were seen jumping through a barbed wire into the house of one Bello Aliyu ‘m’ aged 28 of ‘Yan Makada Quarters, Kazaure LGA”

“Upon receiving the report, a patrol team rushed to the scene, and on sighting the policemen, the hooligans took to flight and the said Bello Aliyu was seen tied with a rope.

“When interviewing him, he stated that at about 0230hrs four persons entered his compound, forcefully collected his car key, a Mercedes with registration number, BWA 447 DA, and loaded some household property inside.

“While escaping, the suspects left the following stolen property: one motor vehicle, one Samsung phone, one television set, two speakers, one DSTV receiver, one laptop, a Peugeot car key, two women’s shoes, two caps and some clothes.”

He further said the fleeing culprits also abandoned one jack knife, one steering lock, two torchlights, two pairs of rubber slippers, ropes and a blue face cap with the inscription “Commissioner”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...