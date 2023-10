Download Here As part of his Measures to ease economic hardship, President Tinubu has approved 35,000 provisional wage award for federal government…

Download Here

As part of his Measures to ease economic hardship, President Tinubu has approved 35,000 provisional wage award for federal government workers for the next 6 months

NIGERIA DAILY: How Fake News Sparked Confusion On Kaduna Election Tribunal

THE BEARING: Real Reason Toxicity Thrives In Nigerian Music Industry

Would this make any difference for the federal government worker?

In this episode of our Daily podcast, we look at what difference the said amount would make

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...