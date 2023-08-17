Police decorate 247 newly promoted officers in Edo

The Edo State police commissioner, Muhammed Dankwara, has decorated 247 newly promoted officers by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the state. Decorating…

The Edo State police commissioner, Muhammed Dankwara, has decorated 247 newly promoted officers by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in the state.

Decorating the officers, CP Dankwara commended the Inspector General of Police, and the Police Service Commission (PSC), for finding the officers worthy of the promotion.

Responding, ASP Yusuf Enoch said the beneficiaries would not disappoint the force.

