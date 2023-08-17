Illicit drugs worth N56.9m seized in FCT, 343 suspects nabbed

The FCT command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), FCT, said it has intercepted about 3,091.032 kilograms of suspected illicit drugs with monetary…

The FCT command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), FCT, said it has intercepted about 3,091.032 kilograms of suspected illicit drugs with monetary value of over N56.9 million from January till date.

Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, FCT Commandant of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tsakuwa said the illicit drugs seized included suspected Cannabis sativa, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Ecstasy, and Megadon.

He also stated that 343 drug suspects were arrested within the period under review, adding that they comprised 328 males and 15 females.

Tsakuwa also said within the period under review, 188 drug offenders were prosecuted while 126 had been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms.

According to him, out of the 3,091.032kgs of illicit drugs seized between January and now, Cannabis Sativa accounted for the largest seizure. (NAN)

