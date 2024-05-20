✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Police declare woman, 34, missing in Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has declared a 34-year-old woman, Mrs. Orimogunje Tolulope, missing in the state.

According to the police spokesman, Ekiti State Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, the woman left her home to an unknown destination on April 30, at about 17:30 hours, and she is yet to return since then.

Abutu said the woman, resides on Salaqua Street, Adin Quarter, Ilawe-Ekiti, she is light in complexion, 5.4 feet tall, speaks Yoruba language fluently and has no tribal marks.

Abutu added that the command has since commenced an investigation to unravel her whereabouts, saying anyone with useful information concerning her present location should kindly contact the nearest police station.

 

