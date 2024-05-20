4 Zamfara ex-govs meet over insecurity, move to strengthen APC

Four former governors of Zamfara State at the weekend met in Abuja to seek lasting solutions to the deteriorating security situation in the state. Daily…

Daily Trust reports that the socio-economic activities and infrastructure in the state have been affected due to the activities of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements.

The former governors of Zamfara who held a closed-door meeting are, Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima, Alhaji Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

It was gathered that the former governors met at Matawalle’s residence in Abuja, where they also discussed the state of the APC in Zamfara and stressed the need to strengthen the party in the state.

While the details of the meeting were not made public, Daily Trust reports that the closed-door meeting lasted for over three hours in the night.

Sources privy to the meeting disclosed that being the minister of defence, Matawalle expressed his resolve to work with the three other former governors to end banditry in Zamfara State.

He said the meeting focused on addressing the state’s deteriorating insecurity to enhance the socio-economic growth, education, and healthcare development in the state.