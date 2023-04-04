After kidnap of 2 Zamfara varsity students, security deployed to hostels

More security operatives have been deployed to apartments rented by students in Sabon Gida community after two female students were abducted on Sunday. Suspected bandits…

More security operatives have been deployed to apartments rented by students in Sabon Gida community after two female students were abducted on Sunday.

Suspected bandits had abducted two female students of the Federal University, Gusau in Zamfara State after they broke into a rented apartment in Sabon Gida community.

The armed criminals who stormed Sabon Gida village in Bungudu locked up two civilian guards in the rented female apartment, dispossessed them of their handsets and later abducted the two female students of microbiology department of the university.

Sabon Gida is a host community of the university and is located just a kilometre from the main campus of the university. Students used to rent houses in the community for accommodation.

After the invasion, the students who were scared abandoned the building but later returned after security operatives were deployed.

The university management hasn’t commented on the matter. Several efforts to hear from the Public Relations Officer of the university have failed.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu said rescue operation is ongoing as a tactical team of the police has been dispatched on search and rescue mission.