How 100 persons were abducted from farmlands in Zamfara, Katsina

Bandits have abducted abducted at least 100 persons from farmlands in Zamfara and Katsina states.

Daily Trust gathered that the armed gang raided Wanzamai, a community on Zamfara-Katsina border.

The community located along Gusau – Funtua highway, suffered a series of bandits incursions in the past.

A resident of Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state identified as Sani Wanzamai said about 80 children from Wanzamai village were kidnapped and more than 20 other persons from Kucheri village in Tsafe local government area of the state and Yankara community in the neighbouring Katsina state were also abducted.

“While the children went into the bush to fetch firewood, the other adults were kidnapped on farmlands when they went for land clearing in preparation for this year’s cropping season. There are also women among the victims”

“The armed men suddenly appeared and then marched the victims into forest. The armed criminals haven’t contacted any family yet. Some families tried reaching out to the adults among the victims but couldn’t get any one.”

The spokesman of the state police command CSP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report as his phone lines were switched off.