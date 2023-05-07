Police Commission approves salary payment for 2021/2022 recruits

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has formally written to the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation seeking the payment of six-month salary arrears for…

The PSC’s formal letter to the AGF followed the commission’s approval of the payments for the recruits, who had passed out of Police Colleges and in formal police work.

The spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, who announced this on Sunday, explained that the delay in payments occurred due to the non-enrolment of the personnel in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Ani, however, said the commission had to intervene in the matter and respond promptly following outcry and appeals from Nigerians on behalf of the recruits.

He said the commission wanted to ensure that the officers, who had not received salaries six months after they passed out and duly posted to police commands and formations for active police work, are not made victims of the face-off between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

The letter, a copy of which was sighted by Daily Trust, was signed by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Ifeoma Anyanwutaku and dated, 5th May 2023.

The letter specifically requested “prompt and favourable response in activating and emplacing the necessary processes and procedures at ensuring that the police officers are immediately captured” on the required payment platform and paid accordingly.

Ani said the commission’s chairman, Solomon Arase, felt uncomfortable about reports that the personnel had since resorted to alms begging and other untidy acts to sustain themselves.

He added that Arase, a former Inspector-General of Police, therefore, immediately moved to resolve all pending issues surrounding the matter in order not to jeopardize the security of the country.