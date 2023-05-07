✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Sports

Rodrygo’s double helps Real Madrid beat Osasuna to win Spanish Cup

Rodrygo struck twice as Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 on Saturday to win their 20th Copa del Rey title and first since 2014. Rodrygo scored…

Rodrygo's double helps Real Madrid win Spanish Cup
Rodrygo’s double helps Real Madrid win Spanish Cup

Rodrygo struck twice as Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 on Saturday to win their 20th Copa del Rey title and first since 2014.

Rodrygo scored the opener early with a close-range strike after brilliant individual play by Vinicius.

But Lucas Torro equalised 13 minutes after the break with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Rodrygo, however, scored the winner in the 70th minute, tapping in a loose ball inside the box after a Toni Kroos shot was deflected off a defender. (Reuters/NAN)

More Stories