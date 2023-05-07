Aruna Quadri loses ITTF Africa Cup final to Egypt’s Assar

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna on Saturday lost in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup final match to arch-rival and defending champion Omar Assar of…

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna on Saturday lost in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup final match to arch-rival and defending champion Omar Assar of Egypt.

The game played at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi saw the top African player losing 1-4 (8-11 13-15 7-11 11-9 7-11) to the Egyptian.

To get to the final, Aruna had defeated Egyptian Mohamed Youssef 4-0 (11-9 11-5 11-3 12-10) in the semi-finals played also on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the women’s event final saw 15-year-old Egyptian, Hana Goda, successfully defending her title against compatriot Dina Meshref 4-3 to clinch the trophy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three other Nigerians who participated in the tournament could not make a podium finish.

The tournament which began on Thursday ended on Saturday. (NAN)