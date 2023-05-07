✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Aruna Quadri loses ITTF Africa Cup final to Egypt’s Assar

The poster boy of Nigerian table tennis, Aruna Quadri. He has been listed by ITTF for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Nigeria’s table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, plays backhand during a match

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna on Saturday lost in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup final match to arch-rival and defending champion Omar Assar of Egypt.

The game played at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi saw the top African player losing 1-4 (8-11 13-15 7-11 11-9 7-11) to the Egyptian.

To get to the final, Aruna had defeated Egyptian Mohamed Youssef 4-0 (11-9 11-5 11-3 12-10) in the semi-finals played also on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the women’s event final saw 15-year-old Egyptian, Hana Goda, successfully defending her title against compatriot Dina Meshref 4-3 to clinch the trophy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three other Nigerians who participated in the tournament could not make a podium finish.

The tournament which began on Thursday ended on Saturday. (NAN)

