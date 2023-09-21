Police clamp down on illegal firearms

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Benue State, Bartholomew Onyeka, has ordered the total mop up of illegal arms in circulation in the state in…

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Benue State, Bartholomew Onyeka, has ordered the total mop up of illegal arms in circulation in the state in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Mr Onyeka directed all area commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and tactical commanders to clamp down on illegal fabrication, sales, possession and use of firearms in the state.

In a statement by the spokeswoman of the command, SP Catherine Anene, the CP urged individuals involved in unlawful possession of arms and light weapons to submit them to the police at the nearest police station.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...