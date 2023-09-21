NDE trains 50 Borno youths on skills

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off a month-long training for 50 unemployed youths on technical and vocational skills in Borno State. In…

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off a month-long training for 50 unemployed youths on technical and vocational skills in Borno State.

In his address, the Director General (DG) of NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by Amina Lewa Shettima, said the beneficiaries would be trained on transformational skills that would help them earn a living.

He said, “They would become skilled and proficient enough to earn a living and contribute positively towards the economic growth of society.”

Also, the state’s Coordinator of NDE, Mohammed Mukhtar, noted that the youths would replace the vacancy created by others that the directorate trained on various skills.

