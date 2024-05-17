Police charge woman, son with theft, false information in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned a woman, Cecilia Nwafor (60), and her son, Anayo Nwafor, in a magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti with…

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that on May 12, at about 5pm, Anayo had in his possession N432,000 reasonably suspected to have been stolen, and that on May 13, at about 10am Cecilia gave false information to the police.

The counsel to the defendants, Iyanu Oluwuwagun, prayed the court to grant them bail, insisting that nobody informed the police that money was missing or stolen.

Barrister Oluwuwagun told the court that the mother gave her son the money.

The Magistrate, A. O. Owoleso, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to May 23.