Sexual abuse of minors, female migrants increasing in A/Ibom — NIS

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said that sexual exploitation of minors and female migrants in border communities in Akwa Ibom State is on the increase.

The state’s Controller of NIS, Francisca Dakat, condemned the high incidence rate, saying they had received many reports on such sexual exploitations in the borders communities.

Dakat stated that the menace was predominant in the state due to the presence of many borders, and directed operatives to arrest any minor predisposing herself or anyone looking for minors at the borders for sexual exploitation.

Speaking in Ikot Ekpene during a sensitisation workshop for officers and men of the command, in partnership with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, Dakat said, “For those of you that live in the borders, you know what happens there.

“The indigenes will come and report that the Cameroonians and the Ghananians come in and take away their daughters and come back and pick others.

“An officer told me that most times they will drive those girls hanging around the borders away and they (girls) will feel that they were interfering in their bussiness. I told them (officers) to do their work, arrest such persons and those looking for those minors for sexual exploitation.”

She noted that the workshop would create awareness and equip officers and men on mainstreaming project of the Modernising Nigeria Immigration Service (MoNIS), which she said was aimed at making deliberate policies to integrate men and women interests into all stages of planning, implementation and evaluation programmes.

She explained that the gender mainstreaming project would ensure gender equality and equity in workplace, equal opportunity for male and female personnel to enjoy gender inclusivity in recruitment, deployment and training.

