Police bust cybercrime ‘academy’, arrest 17 in Benue

The Police in Benue State have busted a fraud academy and arrested 17 suspects in connection with cybercrime from different parts of the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Hassan Steve Yabanet, on Tuesday, paraded the suspects among many others for various alleged crimes at the command’s headquarters in Makurdi.

He said, “Following information received about a fraud academy and operations of internet fraudster in Makurdi, at Jerome Hwande Street Akpa-Quarters, Makurdi, police detectives were detailed to investigate the case.

“On 14/5/2024 at about 0600hrs, the following suspects were arrested at the house; one Terpase Luke Denmodi, 23, and Avalumun Ayangekaa Dominic, 24. Items recovered from them include; seven Hp laptops, one Apple note, one Cannon printer, 15 notes of Ghana cedis, two international passports, assorted cloths, among other items.

“Suspects confessed to the crime stating that most of their victims are foreigners and they have students they usually trained in the fraud business at the house. Trainees share proceed of fraud with them as they go out to practice. Investigation is ongoing to crack down the network of fraudsters in Benue State.”

Yabanet added that on May 14, at about 7:00am, an information was gathered about fraudsters lodging in a hotel along Kashim Ibrahim Road, Makurdi and that the team of policemen from Cybercrime Section swung into action and raided the hotel where eight of the suspects were arrested in a room.

He listed their names as one Usman Aliu, 30, Orga Israel, 24, David Tersoo, 24, Aondofa Michael, 23, Tega Wisdom, 25, Alexander Torgbenda, 21, Emmanuel Idyede, 23, and Elvis Francis, 26, noting that investigation revealed that the suspects are internet fraudsters who have many social media handles on their phone which they use to defraud people of their monies.

The police commissioner therefore warned landlords and hoteliers to be mindful of the kind of people they accommodate as they are also at risk of becoming victims and can be prosecuted for criminal conspiracy.