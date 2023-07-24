Police ban okada riders from wearing facemasks, hoods in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has banned commercial motorcycle operator from wearing hood and warned residents not to board...

The Osun State Police Command has banned commercial motorcycle operators, popularly kmowm as okada riders, from wearing fscemasks and hoods, warning residents not to board motorcycles with hooded riders.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, in a press statement in Osogbo, the state capital, on Monday announced the ban.

She said that some motorcyclists wore hoods to conceal their identities by covering their nose with facemasks with intent to commit crimes such as robbery and rape.

She said, “This stern warning becomes imperative due to series of reports received by the police command that criminal minded bike riders uses hood with intent to commit crimes.

“Members of the public are advised not to board or engage the service of any commercial motorcyclist with hood/facemasks while working.”

The PPRO called on the leadership of bike riders associations in the state to warn their members against covering their heads and faces in any form while riding their motorcycles.

Opalola said the command has mapped-out strategies to arrest and prosecute anyone that violates the ban.

