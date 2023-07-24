Saudi’s Al Hilal make record 300-million-euro bid for Mbappe

Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have given Saudi club Al Hilal permission to speak to Kylian Mbappe after tabling a world record 300-million-euro ($333 million) bid, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.

“PSG have given Al Hilal permission to negotiate with Kylian Mbappe about a transfer for 300 million euros,” the source said.

But Mbappe is refusing to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he has already struck a deal to move to Real Madrid next year.

