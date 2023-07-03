Police assault: Why Seun Kuti’s trial is stalled

On May 15, a passer-by took a video of iconic afrobeat singer and ace saxophonist, Seun Kuti, slapping a uniformed police officer. The video which…

On May 15, a passer-by took a video of iconic afrobeat singer and ace saxophonist, Seun Kuti, slapping a uniformed police officer. The video which has since gone viral got the singer on the radar of the Nigeria Police Force.

Shortly after, he was invited by the Police, detained and charged in court. However, the case has been stalled due to certain reasons which is due to the absence of Adeola Olatubosun, magistrate of the Yaba court, Lagos state.

The 40-year-old had been detained and arraigned before the magistrate’s court in Yaba.

On Monday, the News Agency of Nigeria reported that Kuti and his legal representative were present at the court.

Seun Kuti returned to detention over magistrate’s absence

Seun Kuti Jets out To Switzerland amid assault trial

The prosecuting counsel was also present at the court. But the proceeding could not hold due to Olatubosun’s absence.

The court also did not state the reason behind the non-appearance.

The ruling was thereafter adjourned till September 27.

Earlier in June, Kuti recalled his ugly experience while in detention.

He said the first 24 hours in prison were “difficult” for him owing to the “extreme” heat and overpopulation.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...