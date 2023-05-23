Seun Kuti returned to detention over magistrate’s absence

The Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, on Tuesday failed to sit in the case against Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti.…

Our correspondent learnt that Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun who has been hearing the case, is away on a training.

Kuti was brought to the magistrates’ court but upon learning of the absence of the magistrate, he was immediately taken back to the police station at Panti.

The case has been adjourned till Wednesday, May 24.

Daily Trust had reported how Kuti was apprehended on May 15 after he was filmed assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The musician was detained at the state criminal investigation Department (SCID) and arraigned before the magistrate’s court on May 16.

The police had sought to get an order to further keep him in custody for 21 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

But the cpurt directed the police to detain Kuti for additional 48 hours and then release him on bail.

Last Thursday, the magistrate extended the musician’s remand for additional four days to enable the police continue with its investigation.

She also ordered that his file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and subsequently adjourned the trial till May 22.

The trial was, however, shifted to Tuesday.