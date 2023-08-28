Police ‘arrogance’ against citizens increasing — AIG

…To weed out recruits with violent tendencies The police have lamented the incivility of its officers against members of the public, saying the trend…

…To weed out recruits with violent tendencies

The police have lamented the incivility of its officers against members of the public, saying the trend is rising.

To this end, the police command said plans were underway to weed out recruits with a high tendency for violence.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 8, Lokoja, Kogi State, Babatunde Ishola Babaita, disclosed this in Ilọrin during a familiarisation tour of the Kwara State command.

Babaita said the new measure is part of the new curriculum meant to strengthen the police force.

“The new training curriculum will be produced with inbuilt tests designed to weed out individuals with negative mentality and a high tendency for violence from among recruits,” he noted.

The AIG said, “Incivility to the members of the public by the police officers is on the high side,” adding that, “Police are servants to the general public and called to serve; not to rule or oppress them.”

While harping on the need for community policing, Babaita said the police had marshaled an action plan to checkmate constant attacks on educational institutions in the country.

He said the Nigeria Police Force under the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has established a specialised intervention squad to de-escalate crises and reduce violent crime by harnessing technology to tackle insecurity.

“Criminals today are more sophisticated, organised, and more ruthless than ever before. We will further leverage cutting-edge tools, data analytics, and intelligence

networks to stay one step ahead of those who seek to disrupt our peace,” he submitted.

Earlier in her welcome address, the host Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, said the command under her watch has made a significant improvement in the area of peace and security of lives and properties in the state.

