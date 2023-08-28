Expect high chances of flooding in 8 LGAs, Yobe govt warns

The Yobe State government has issued a warning that there is a high chance of flooding in the eight local government areas in the next…

The Yobe State government has issued a warning that there is a high chance of flooding in the eight local government areas in the next 10 days.

The Director of Information Services, Ministry of Home Affairs Information and Culture, Husna Ibrahim stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital.

She said the affected LGAs with communities bordering the Southern part of Yusufari, Yunusari, Bursari, Geidam, Karasuwa, Nguru, Bade and Nguru axis are said to be under severity level 3 while other places are severity level 2, and 1, which exceeds a normal threshold.

Ibrahim said the state government will monitor water levels in river basins, reservoirs, and dams, especially the opening of dams including the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon along the River Benue and Challawa Dam in Kano.

She added that, according to the Glofas forecast on 24 August 2023, there is a rising risk of flooding with a 5-year return period that would possibly peak in the next 10 days in the said LGAs.

