Police arrest thieves, recover 996 mobile phones, laptops, ATM cards

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Ibrahim Adamu and Mujittafa Sale for allegedly stealing 996 mobile phones, laptops, ATM cards, and cash at…

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Ibrahim Adamu and Mujittafa Sale for allegedly stealing 996 mobile phones, laptops, ATM cards, and cash at Farm Center and Beruit Road GSM markets located in the state metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this to newsmen in Kano, on Tuesday evening.

He said they received several complaints from people whose shops were broken into and mobile phones and accessories worth millions of naira stolen.

“The Police Command was following up on a public outcry received from the coordinators of Dansulaika GSM Market, Farm Center, Kano that unknown persons broke into 11 shops through the roof ceilings and stole away the following items: Some mobile phones, desktop and laptop computers some sales money, ATM cards and other accessories.”

Kiyawa said a sustained intelligence-led operation was launched that led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Adamu of Sallari Quarters, Tarauni LGA, Kano.

“The suspect confessed to the police that he singlehandedly committed the offence and led them to the recovery of the 106 mobile phones, 9 laptops computers, sales money sum of N115,940, nine ATM cards, and other accessories. The suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the ongoing,” Kiyawa said.

On the other hand, Kiyawa said “Another report was received from a mobile phone marketer of Beirut Road GSM Market, Kano that the shop owner discovered that several brands of mobile phones and other accessories were stolen from his shop and strongly suspected his sales boy, one Mujittafa Sale,’m’ 19 years old of Dukawuya Quarters, Kano.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police detailed a team of detectives and directed them to conduct a thorough investigation. During the investigation, the said Mujjitafa Sale was arrested and instantly confessed to having conspired with one Ahmed Abbati, 23, of Dukawuya Quarters, Kano and jointly committed the offence.

According to him, further investigation led to the arrest of persons who helped him to hide the stolen mobile phones and other accessories.

He gave their names as Musa Muhammad Shafi’u, 25; Nusairu Nasiru, 22; and Usman Muhammad, 25, all of Dukawuya Quarters, Kano.

He added that consequent upon in-depth investigation, a total of 890 mobile phones were recovered from them, and that the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

Kiyawa further said the CP advised shop owners to be mindful of whom they entrust with their business while reiterating the command’s readiness to safeguard the life and property of all the inhabitants in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...