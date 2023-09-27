Set aside your differences, Akpabio urges aggrieved senators

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has urged his colleagues, especially aggrieved ones, to set aside their differences, saying the challenges facing the country require unity, cooperation,…

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has urged his colleagues, especially aggrieved ones, to set aside their differences, saying the challenges facing the country require unity, cooperation, and steadfast commitment of all.

Akpabio stated this on Tuesday in his welcome address at the resumption of plenary after a two-month recess.

Daily Trust reports that during the break, there were reports that some aggrieved lawmakers had commenced moves to impeach Akpabio and had already met in Saudi Arabia to perfect the moves.

The anti-Akpabio lawmakers were said to be irked by the damage being done to governance by what they called an imaginary impeachment plot targeted at pitching senators against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo (Adamawa) had, in a statement, claimed that loyalists of the Senate president sponsored the report to set Northern senators against President Tinubu, urging Akpabio to call his camp to order.

But the camp of the Senate president claimed that some rivals regrouped against him using as a reason his alleged failure to check the lopsided appointments by the president in favour of the Yoruba, especially in the financial sector.

The Senate president, while welcoming the senators, said though dissent and differing opinions were integral to the democratic process, urged them to focus on the greater good of the nation anchored on the pursuit of the common good.

He also enjoined them to engage in open and constructive dialogue and cooperation and ensure a spirit of unity on all matters of national significance.

Akpabio said, “As you go about your official legislative duties, be reminded that although our opinions may differ, our common purpose is to advance the well-being of our constituents and our nation.

“Distinguished colleagues, in the coming days and weeks, we will address pressing issues, debate legislations, and strive to find common grounds that will move our nation forward expeditiously. I have no doubt that your dedication, wisdom, and integrity will shine through in all your endeavours.

“Evidently, as with all democratic institutions, there are concerns at various levels of governance, while dissent and differing opinions are integral to our democratic process, I urge us all to focus on the greater good of our nation, anchored on the pursuit of our common good, interests of our constituents and protection of our fledgling democracy.

“In the face of rising poverty, insecurity, and public agitation for good governance, it is imperative that we set aside personal differences and work together with renewed patriotism and dedication to nationhood.

“The challenges before us require unity, cooperation, and steadfast commitment to addressing the issues that affect the lives of all Nigerian citizens, mindful of the fact that the responsibilities we bear are weighty and that our decisions impact the lives and livelihoods of countless Nigerian citizens.

“On this backdrop, I call on all of us to commit our efforts and actions solely to the advancement of our dear Country Nigeria, by demonstrating against all odds and sentiments, that we are resolute in our determination to surmount the challenges that have limited our progress and prosperity in the past years.

“Be mindful that our constituents look to us for leadership and hope, and we must not falter in fulfilling our responsibilities to them.

“Lastly, I encourage us all to put the interests of our great nation first, by upholding the principles of democracy in all engagements, processes, and procedures and working diligently towards a more secure, prosperous, and united Nigeria. Together, we can overcome all challenges and build the Nigeria of our dreams.”

