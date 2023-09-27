Flood: 40,000 households get NEMA relief materials in Anambra, Jigawa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of relief materials to over 40,000 households affected by 2022 flooding in Anambra and Jigawa…

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of relief materials to over 40,000 households affected by 2022 flooding in Anambra and Jigawa states.

Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, during the distribution in Awka, Anambra state capital, said 18,904 households would benefit in the state under the 2023 Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI) for the 2022 Flood Affected Persons and the most Vulnerable.

Ahmed represented by an assistant director in the agency, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, said that the intervention was to cushion the effect of the flood devastation and other economic hardship occasioned by the removal of oil subsidy.

At the event, the governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, said the effect of the flood disaster was beyond the capacity of the state government.

Flood, pests give Bayelsa rice farmers tough times

NPFL announces kick-off date for 2023/2024 league season

In a remark, Executive Secretary of SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo, said that the beneficiaries were drawn from 10 local government areas affected by the flood incident in the state.

In Jigawa, NEMA said 22,000 households affected would benefit.

The DG who was represented by the Director of Human Resource Management, Alhaji Musa Zakari, said that the distribution was aimed at bringing succor to the affected households in the state.

He explained that the items to be distributed included livelihood equipment, food, and non-food and farm inputs.

The DG added that the livelihood equipment was sewing and grinding machines, while the non-food items were mosquito nets, mats, blankets, buckets, and mattresses.

According to him, the food items are rice (25kg), beans (10kg), sorghum (10kg), blankets, mats, mosquito nets, cooking pots, soaps, and detergents.

Ahmad listed the farm inputs as maize and rice seeds, herbicides, pesticides, growth enhancers, liquid fertilizer, water pumps, and sprayers.

He further explained that the farm inputs were given to farmers to enable them back to the farms, while the livelihood support was to help artisans improve their businesses and grow the economy.

In his remarks, Governor Umar Namadi, who was represented by his Deputy, Aminu Usman, said the gesture had demonstrated the government’s concern for the welfare and betterment of its citizens.

Dr Haruna Mairiga, the Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) urged beneficiaries to make good use of the items.

Muhammad Sani and Jamilu Usaman who were among the beneficiaries thanked the federal and state governments for the gesture and promised to make good use of the items.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...