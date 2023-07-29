Police arrest six robbery suspects in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested six robbery suspects along the Osun/Ile-Ife highway in the state. The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP…

The Osun State Police Command has arrested six robbery suspects along the Osun/Ile-Ife highway in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kehinde Longe, said upon receiving a distress call that armed robbers were robbing motorists on the Osun/Ile-Ife highway in the night, policemen at Osun Division Police Headquarters engaged the robbers in gun duel.

He said, “The policemen eventually overpowered the armed robbers and arrested some of them while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.”

At the police headquarters in Osogbo, where they were paraded, one of the suspects said the struggle to feed and survive forced him to join the robbery gang.

Destiny Ogbona-Monday said he was jobless and needed to survive.

The Commissioner of Police said they would be prosecuted in court.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...