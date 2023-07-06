Police arrest Rivers pastor for impregnating 15-year-old

The police in Rivers State have arrested the pastor of a new generation church identified simply as Pillar, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old…

The police in Rivers State have arrested the pastor of a new generation church identified simply as Pillar, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Ndele community in Emohua LGA.

It was gathered that the arrest followed a complaint made by one Amesi ThankGod, an in-law to the teenager.

Mr ThankGod, who told newsmen that the victim and her mother were members of Gracious Covenant Church, said that the girl usually went to the church to pass time whenever her mother went to the farm, until they noticed some strange behaviour in her.

He further said, “In the last few days, the girl started vomiting. My wife (her elder sister) took her to hospital for a medical examination. The result showed she is pregnant.”

He said that following the discovery, the girl’s elder sister took her to Pastor Pillar who admitted that he was responsible for the pregnancy but that he pleaded with her to allow him to abort the pregnancy.

The spokesperson of the state’s police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, could not be reached as at press time.

