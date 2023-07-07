10th Senate: We will not rubber stamp anything for executive — Imasuen

The Senator representing Edo South, Neda Imasuen, has promised that the 10th Senate will not be a rubber stamp to the executive arm of government…

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday following the emergence of the principal officers of the Senate, Imasuen said the new Senate would be a corrective one and would partner with the executive to deliver the goods for Nigerians.

He said the emergence of the principal officers was democracy at play and was possible due to the fact that the bulk of the opposition Senators were not from one political party, but made up of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The LP senator further said he was satisfied with the outcome of the process because PDP with 36 senators took two seats, LP had one and NNPP one, noting that, “So, I think that is fair.”

On whether the Senate has what it takes to do the right thing, he said, “I don’t believe this Senate can be a rubber stamp. I don’t think that can happen. The simple reason is that there is no clear demarcation as to who the opposition is and who is the leadership; meaning among the opposition you have clusters of opposition parties.

“So, are you telling me that PDP will tell me how to vote, that is not going to happen.”

