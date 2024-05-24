Police arrest notorious Kaduna kidnapper, rescue 3 victims

A suspected notorious bandit, one Muhammadu Bello, a 30-year-old resident of Yan Bokolo area of Malalin Gabas in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State,…

A suspected notorious bandit, one Muhammadu Bello, a 30-year-old resident of Yan Bokolo area of Malalin Gabas in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been arrested by the police.

He was arrested on May 21, 2024, at about 7:00 pm by the Operation Yaki operatives, acting on technical intelligence provided by the Technical Intelligence Unit, FHQ Abuja.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, in a statement on Friday, said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was an accomplice to Dogo Haliru, a notorious kidnapper known for terrorizing Zamfara, Katsina, and the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

According to the statement, the police also engaged bandits on May 21 in a gun duel when they blocked the Kidandan-Dogon Dawa Road and kidnapped an unspecified number of individuals.

“In response, the DPO swiftly mobilized personnel from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), who were attached to Operation Whirl Punch in Galadimawa, and they proceeded to the scene in an Armored Personnel Vehicle (APV).

“Upon arrival, the police team engaged the bandits in a serious gun battle. Although the bandits managed to deflate two tires of the APV, the police team successfully rescued three kidnapped individuals,” he said.

He gave the names of those rescued as Ashiru Abubakar, 35 years old, from Batagarawa LGA, Katsina State; Ahmed Ibrahim, from Dutsen Ma, Katsina State; and Shehu Kabiru, 30 years old, from Kidandan of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Audu Dabigi, applauded the officers for their gallantry and good use of intelligence. He sought intensified confidence-building patrols to ensure safety and security of the people.