Edo pensioners dissociate selves from planned protest

The leadership of the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has dissociated the union from a planned protest against the State…

    By Usman Bello

The leadership of the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has dissociated the union from a planned protest against the State government.

The Union’s Chairman, Comrade Samuel Okhuelegbe, made the denial at a stakeholders’ meeting in Benin City, the state capital.

He said the union has no hand in any letter or protest against the state government.

He said those who authored the said letter do not represent the interest of the pensioners in the state.

“The intention of the authors of the letter’s was to creat bad blood between the pensioners and the Edo State government, because we are paid our pensions by 25th or 26th of every month”

“Why would the union contemplate embarking on demonstration against a government that has paid 21 years of pension arrears at the State and local government levels>”

According to him, governor Godwin Obaseki-led government introduced 13th month pay for pensioners in Edo State, adding that pensioners have also been included in the state health insurance scheme.

