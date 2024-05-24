Chinese arrested over death of Abia lady

Gz Zhen, a Chinese man, has been arrested for alleged involvement in the death of Miss Ocheze Ogbonna, one of his staff who worked as…

Ogbonna was allegedly killed by the Chinese national who wanted to be in a relationship with her.

Chris Nkwonta, the member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, had said the deceased died after a Chinese expatriate working at Inner Galaxy Steel Company located in Umuahala-Obuzor pushed her down from the crane for rejecting his love advances.

The Federal lawmaker expressed deep sadness over the death of his constituent, Ocheze, describing the alleged action of the Chinese expatriate as wicked.

But reacting, Inner Galaxy Steel Company, in a statement on Wednesday by Mr. Ceng Jing, its Public Affairs Manager, dismissed the allegations.

Jing said the late Ogbonna fell asleep while operating the crane, leading to her tragic fall.

Meanwhile, following her incident, youths in the community called for the arrest of Zhen, who is the manager of Inner Galaxy.

Maureen Chinaka, Abia State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, has now revealed that the suspect has been arrested.

“We got a report alleging that Mr. GZ ZHEN, through his actions, led to the death of one of his staff members by the name of Vivian Ocheze Munachi.

“The suspect has been arrested while an investigation is ongoing,” Chinaka said.