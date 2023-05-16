Police arrest man for killing stepmother with pestle in Kogi

Police have arrested one Idris Aminu for allegedly killing his stepmother, Salamotu Aminu, with a pestle in Ihima Obeiba Ebozohu community in Okehi Local Government…

Police have arrested one Idris Aminu for allegedly killing his stepmother, Salamotu Aminu, with a pestle in Ihima Obeiba Ebozohu community in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A neighbour said the incident happened over the weekend in the family house while the victim was sleeping.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, who confirmed the incident, said the pestle used to attack the victim was found in the suspect’s room, after a frantic search.

“Ibrahim Aminu, the son of the victim came to the family compound and met her mother in a pool of blood and reported the incident to the police authorities in the area immediately.

“One Idris Aminu has been arrested in connection with the killing of the woman, with a pestle,” he said.

He said an investigation had begun, adding that anyone found to be connected with the death of the woman would be prosecuted.