Police arrest ‘kidnapper’ of Kwara magistrate

The Kwara State police command on Thursday in Ilorin paraded a member of a kidnapping gang who allegedly abducted Magistrate Oladapo Jumoke Bamigboye in January.

Bamigboye is the wife of former military administrator of Bauchi and Osun states, Colonel Theophilus Bamigboye.

The suspect, Abubakar Shehu aka Dogo, was apprehended by the men of the state police command after another kidnap incident.

Speaking to journalists while parading some suspected criminals, ritualists, kidnappers and cultists in Ilorin on Thursday, the state Police commissioner, Paul Odama, said Dogo was part of a five-man kidnap gang arrested in March in collaboration with the local vigilantes.

He listed the four other members of the group as Mohammed Aliyu, Yunusa Ahmadu, Malami Usman and Dauda Amosa.

“Investigation into the case revealed that Dogo and his gang were the kidnappers behind the kidnap of one Alhaji Madaki Shaibu at Ayegun Fulani camp in January, 2023, where the son of the Alhaji was killed.

“It was also revealed that Dogo was part of the gang that kidnapped Magistrate Oladapo Jumoke Bamigboye also in January, 2023.

“The suspects were also into cow rustling, the vehicle used in the cow stealing has been recovered and the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded”, the CP added.

The command also paraded some suspected criminals, cultists and ritualists.

The suspects include Habeeb Ayomide Oni Obasanjo, Mohammed Abdulkareem, Ibrahim Apete, Ajao Musa, Ismail Ayomide, Adebayo Abdulateef and Yusuf Najeem

Odama said exhibits found on them include “local pot with concoction, sponges, connotation satires and

smartphones”.

He added, “They were arrested based on intelligence at an isolated hotel in Malete, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State and all the items recovered from them”.