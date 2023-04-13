Bandits’ supplier nabbed with large ammunition in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted a large quantity of ammunition being conveyed to bandits. The ammunition was intercepted around Polewire in Birnin Gwari…

The ammunition was intercepted around Polewire in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a report forwarded to the Kaduna State Government, the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gunrunning activities, and in the course of diligent checks stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

Commissioner Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said in a statement issued that a search of the intercepted vehicle – a black Toyota Corolla – revealed more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car.

He explained further that after a thorough search of the vehicle, the following precise quantities were recovered: 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition and 139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition

He said five empty AK-47 magazines were also recovered.

Aruwan said the driver of the vehicle, one Aminu Abdullahi, is in custody for further investigation.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted that the report was received with satisfaction, and thanked the troops for their proactiveness in denying bandits a major supply of ammunition meant to mete out more destruction and suffering.