Gunmen kill 8 in Kaduna community

At least eight people have been reportedly killed in Atak Njei, Ungwa Gaiya Ward of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Daily Trust gathered.

The attackers who stormed the area around 9:00pm on Wednesday, left many others injured, according to Yabo Chris Ephraim, Special Assistant to the Executive Council Chairman on Media.

In a statement signed by Ephraim, the council chairman, Francis A. Sani, described the incident as “unprovoked killings of innocent and peaceful people”.

The chairman lamented the inability of security agencies to make a single arrest or bring perpetrators to justice after several attacks.

The statement also said the residents of the community accused the security agencies of collusion in the series of attacks on their communities.

“Hence, they requested the removal of soldiers who have not been able to offer any protection against these deadly attacks despite being stationed few yards from the scenes of attacks,” the statement added.

The chairman, who sympathised with the families of the deceased, has made arrangement for the burial of those killed.

The Kaduna Police Spokesman, DSP Muhammed Jalige, did not pick up our reporter’s call at the time of filing this report.