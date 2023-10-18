Anti-corruption fight: Don’t use me as example, Akpabio tells EFCC chair

There was laughter in the Senate on Wednesday when the Senate President Godswill Akpabio told acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),…

There was laughter in the Senate on Wednesday when the Senate President Godswill Akpabio told acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, not to use him as an example in anti-corruption fight.

Olukoyede, who appeared before the Senate for screening on Wednesday, had cited Akpabio’s name as an example in his presentation on investigating a graft case but suddenly stopped when he realised the mood of lawmakers in the Chamber.

“If we are investigating the Senate President for example…” Olukoyede said, prompting lawmakers to burst into laughter.

The laughter became louder when Akpabio told the EFCC nominee not to cite his name as an example in the investigation of a corruption case.

Akpabio said, “I’m very glad that the nominee wants to use the Senate President as an example. But Mr nominee, leave the Senate President for now, look at this direction (pointing at the seats of opposition lawmakers).”

Mr Olukoyede, after the loud laughter, continued his speech without mentioning anyone’s name, saying

“If you are fighting corruption, you become the enemy of everybody.”

Akpabio has a N108.1 billion alleged theft of funds case before the anti-graft agency.

The commission commenced investigation of the former Akwa Ibom governor after a petition by an Abuja-based lawyer and activist, Leo Ekpenyong.

The EFCC had detained Akpabio over alleged fraud, but he has consistently maintained innocence.

