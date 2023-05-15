Police arrest ex-community chair over theft

The police in Edo State have arrested a former Agmagba community Chairman, Peter Erhinwinoese, over alleged malicious damage and theft. The Zone 5 spokesperson…

The police in Edo State have arrested a former Agmagba community Chairman, Peter Erhinwinoese, over alleged malicious damage and theft.

The Zone 5 spokesperson of the police in the state, DSP Tojani Momoh, said AIG Arungwa Nawaze, in charge of Zone 5, comprising Edo and Delta states, on April 16, received a petition from one Samson Aiwuyor of Amagba community in Oredo LGA who alleged that he bought a parcel of land measuring 100ft by 100ft from one Enogie Igbinekaro and another parcel of land with the same dimension from one Peter Erhinwinoese, the ex-Chairman of Amagba community.

He explained that both lands were located in Amagba community and were surveyed and obtained, adding that the petitioner fenced the land and was carrying out fish farming on it.

He said, “But Peter Erhinwinoese, who sold one plot of 100ft by 100ft, led a group of boys to the land, destroyed the fence, erected another fence and prevented him from accessing his fish pond.

“Consequently, some of his fish in the pond were stolen, while others died as a result of the petitioner not having access to feed them.”

He further said that investigation revealed that the suspect and his boys stole the petitioner’s fish from his pond and erected another fence and that his boys damaged his property on the site.

Momoh, who noted that a case of conspiracy, malicious damage and theft was established against the suspect, Peter Erhinwinoese and others (at large), said he had been charged to court.