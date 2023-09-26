Police arrest cultism kingpin, 18 others over Sagamu killings

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 19 people suspected to be cultists including one Ogunnibi Hammed, who is alleged to be the…

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 19 people suspected to be cultists including one Ogunnibi Hammed, who is alleged to be the kingpin of the Eiye confraternity.

They were arrested for their alleged involvement in the recent cult war between members of the Eiye and Aiye cult groups in Sagamu that reportedly claimed 20 lives.

Police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

She said the suspects were arrested on Sunday during a tactical operation carried out by the operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and the Anti-Cultism Unit.

She added that the operation targeted the suspected cultists who had been causing terror in various areas including Odogbolu, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, and Ilishan areas of the state.

“This notorious cultist (Hammed) has been widely known for his involvement in gruesome attacks against rival cult groups in Ogun state,” Odutola said.

She listed others arrested as Sodipo Azeez, also known as Bintobo; Ilori Gbenga, Lamina Yusuf, Kolawole Rasaq, Adelaja Otusanya, Adeyemi Soneye, Oseni Toheeb, Thank God Naba, Lekan Qudus, Adelusi Omotayo, Timothy Monday, Ayomide Ishmael, Oboje Jeremiah, Ayoola Oladayo, Jacob Chidi, John Innocent, Ayangbile Victor and Jacob Sunday.

“All the suspects have confessed to being active members of different cult groups,” Odutola said.

