✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Fulani group condemns murder of leader in Plateau

The Coalition of Fulbe Professionals in Africa (COFPIA), an apex Fulani professional group in Africa, has condemned Saturday’s gruesome killing of one of its leaders,…

    By Ado Abubakar Musa

The Coalition of Fulbe Professionals in Africa (COFPIA), an apex Fulani professional group in Africa, has condemned Saturday’s gruesome killing of one of its leaders, Adamu Idris, in Panyam district of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The deceased was before his demise the leader of Fulani in Panyam district of Mangu LGA of the state.

In a statement signed on Sunday by Malam Mohammed Gidado Tilde, the group expressed sadness that the killing occurred when the special military outfit, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), and other stakeholders had restored peace to Plateau State.

It said the late Adamu had traveled from Bauchi where he had relocated following the recent crisis in Mangu to seek peace so his people could return to harvest their crops not destroyed during the crisis when he was killed.

COFPIA appealed to kinsmen across the country to remain calm as security agencies had begun a manhunt for the perpetrators.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: