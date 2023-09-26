Fulani group condemns murder of leader in Plateau

The Coalition of Fulbe Professionals in Africa (COFPIA), an apex Fulani professional group in Africa, has condemned Saturday’s gruesome killing of one of its leaders,…

The deceased was before his demise the leader of Fulani in Panyam district of Mangu LGA of the state.

In a statement signed on Sunday by Malam Mohammed Gidado Tilde, the group expressed sadness that the killing occurred when the special military outfit, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), and other stakeholders had restored peace to Plateau State.

It said the late Adamu had traveled from Bauchi where he had relocated following the recent crisis in Mangu to seek peace so his people could return to harvest their crops not destroyed during the crisis when he was killed.

COFPIA appealed to kinsmen across the country to remain calm as security agencies had begun a manhunt for the perpetrators.

