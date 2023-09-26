Kebbi appeals to residents as power failure enters 11 days

The Kebbi State government has appealed to residents of Birnin Kebbi and the environs to be patient as the power failure occasioned by the fire…

The Kebbi State government has appealed to residents of Birnin Kebbi and the environs to be patient as the power failure occasioned by the fire incident at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) enters 11 days.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, made the appeal during his visit to the TCN substation alongside the SA on Political Affairs and Power, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant.

He said the call became imperative in view of the lingering power outage being faced by the residents in the last 11 days.

Daily Trust reports that two transformers at the TCN – 90MVA (330KV/132KV) and 60MVA (132KV/33KV) – were recently destroyed by fire.

The SSG explained that he was at the TCN to monitor the repair work on the directive of the governor because he did not want his people to remain in darkness.

While expressing satisfaction with the level of work done so far at the power station, he said the team of engineers had assured that their headquarters in Abuja had given them two weeks to fix the light.

“We came to see the level of efforts being put in to fix the burnt power station. We are satisfied. All we need from our people is prayers for them to do a good job and complete it within the stipulated period,” he added.

