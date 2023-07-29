Police arrest child traffickers operating around Benue IDP camp

The Police in Benue State have arrested four suspects in connection with child trafficking in Makurdi metropolis of the state....

Spokeswoman of the command, SP Catherine Anene, said that the arrest followed information about a syndicate of child traffickers operating around internally displaced persons camp at Northbank and other parts of Makurdi.

Anene said that surveillance was intensified in those areas and the four persons were arrested in connection with the offence while their kingpin escaped.

She said the suspects include, Member Friday who is the kingpin’s wife, and accomplices, Stephen Terungwa, Sughter Akegh and Atom Gideon.

The police spokeswoman explained that during the interogation, suspects confessed to have recruited pregnant girls who gave birth and handed over to one Friday, the kingpin who has been on the run. They were paid N150,000 for each pregnancy that was delivered.

She further disclosed that one child that was earlier reported missing by his parents at Daudu Police Division was also rescued from the house of the said kingpin.

Anene however advised members of the public to ensure that there children are in safe places at all times especially now that they are on holidays.

