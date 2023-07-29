Hardship: Four ways to protect yourself from criminal attacks

There is an upsurge in criminal activities across Nigeria following the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu administration....

The recent removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu-led administration has resulted in sharp increase in fuel price by almost 300 per cent and corresponding increase in costs of goods and services, thereby leading to widespread hardship in Nigeria.

Consequently, the level of hardship in the country has pushed some people to become desperate in search of means of survival, including engaging in criminal activities such as robberies and pickpocket.

Some Nigerians have complained over increase in criminals attacks in some parts of the country recently as things became tough.

Residents of Lagos State, for example, lamented a surge in armed robbery cases in areas such Surulere, Abule Egba, Egbeda-Akowonjo axis and Mile 12.

Also, residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs have been witnessing more cases of robbery, pickpocket, burglary and car theft in recent times.

While counting on the law enforcement agencies to address the situation, individuals need to take personal security measures to fend off criminal attacks.

A security analyst, Auwal Bala Durumin-Iya, said every Nigerian needed basic security knowledge to protect themselves.

He listed the basic security knowledge as human security, community security, self-defense, skills and attitude.

Human security

Bala said human security means being conscious of threats in the surrounding environment.

“You need to be conscious of the air you breath, water you drink and other external forces which may be threats to your life. Nobody can provide you with this type of security, but yourself,” he said.

When walking out, especially at night along quite places, it is good to walk with someone else or a group of friends. You’re less likely to be attacked or mugged if you’re with other people.

If you are walking alone, always be aware of what’s going on around you. Stay in busy areas with plenty of street lights and always avoid shortcuts. Also always ensure you keep any valuables in your coat or bag, as displaying them may easily attract criminals.

If you’re withdrawing money from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), always notice what’s going on around you.

Community Security

According to the security expert, community security means coming together of a group of people to safeguard themselves against external threats. This includes any discussion among members of a particular community to ensure that the community and its members are free from fear.

Self-defence

Self-defence is a counter-measure that involves learning some techniques of defending oneself from physical harm. For example, one learns how to guard against punches, slaps or kicks; or how to escape from danger

Some self-defence tips can be learnt to defend oneself in any situation. These include hammer strike, groin kicks, elbow strike, escape from a ‘bear hug attack’, etc. With adequate skills of self-defense, you can guard or free yourself from any possible criminal attack.

Attitude

Good attitudes prevent one from indulging in deviance. This means that when you possess good attitude, you will not deviate from the norms and values of the society where you live.

“By acting according to the norms and value of the society where you live, you are indirectly protecting yourself against attacks,” Durumin-Iya said.

