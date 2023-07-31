Police arrest 6 robbers in Osun

Men of the Osun State Police Command have arrested six suspected armed robbers on the Osu-Ile-Ife highway. The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state,…

Men of the Osun State Police Command have arrested six suspected armed robbers on the Osu-Ile-Ife highway.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Kehinde Longe, explained that upon a distress call that armed robbers were robbing motorists on the Osu-Ile-Ife highway in the night, policemen attached to Osu Division engaged them in a gun duel.

He said the policemen overpowered the robbers and arrested some of them while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

He added that guns and items stolen from their victims, including phones, jewelry and laptops were recovered from the suspects.

One of the suspects, Destiny Ogbona-Monday, said that jobless and the struggle to feed and survive forced him to join the gang.

