Kano defends Sanusi II’s picture in Coronation Hall

The Kano State Government has defended the emergence of the picture of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in the Coronation Hall at the state’s government house.

Daily Trust reports that the emergence of the picture sparked reactions on social media platforms on Monday morning.

But clarifying in a statement, the spokesman of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the picture was connected with the history and tradition of the hall.

He said, “The history of the Coronation Hall is synonymous to the 14th Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi, because it was built for his presentation of staff of office after he was crowned as the emir succeeding late Alhaji Ado Bayero in 2014 during the administration of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“So, traditionally, his picture shall remain there forever. Bringing back the picture of the 14th emir is part of the ongoing rehabilitation to give the Coronation Hall a face lift.”

