Police arrest 6 over electoral offences in Benue

The Benue State Police Command said it has arrested six people for different electoral offences in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections. Spokesperson…

The Benue State Police Command said it has arrested six people for different electoral offences in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Catherine Anene, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists, said the suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and illegal possession of nine Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

She said, “According to the CP, the investigation has been completed and case diaries forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for further action. Intending electoral offenders are hereby warned to desist from such lawlessness as the command will not tolerate any act that will affect a peaceful electoral process.”

She added that the CP had directed area commanders, tactical commanders and DPOs to ensure that elections in their areas of responsibility were conducted peacefully.