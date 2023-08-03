Police arrest 5 over rape in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested five suspected rapists. This was contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam,…

This was contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, and made available to City & Crime on Tuesday.

The statement reads in part: “That on 28/7/2023 at about 2200hrs, one Idris Muhammed Munkaila ‘m’ aged 50 of Yola Quarters, Jahun LGA, reported at the Jahun Police Station that on the same date at about 2030hrs his daughter went hawk tofu (awara) and in the process one Aliyu Sani ‘m’ aged 50 lured her to the room of one Rabiu Ibrahim ‘m’ 45yrs; all of Jahun LGA, and both had carnal knowledge of her.”

Adam further said that investigation also revealed that Idris Haruna (38), Rabiu Inuwa (50) and Hussaini Mato (32); all of Jahun LGA, also engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl severally on different dates.

The statement further reads: “All the suspects and the victim were taken to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), Dutse, for medical examination, and in the course of examination, one of the suspects was confirmed HIV positive and another tested hepatitis positive. Fortunately, the victim was tested negative for both.”

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam said the suspects will be arraigned in court for possible prosecution.

