✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Podcast | Top Story

    Nigeria Daily: What Impact Has The Labour Union Protest Made?

    Download Here Despite all government did to throw spanners in the works, including court injunctions and long-drawn negotiation meetings, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will…

      By Mardia Daily

    More Podcasts

    Download Here

    Despite all government did to throw spanners in the works, including court injunctions and long-drawn negotiation meetings, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will today, proceed with its planned protest against recent fuel price hike, and other government policies.

    NIGERIA DAILY: What President Tinubu’s Monday Speech Means For Nigerians

    NIGERIA DAILY: Has The NLC Been Compromised?
    In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we discuss the impact the nationwide protest might make.

    Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: