Police arrest 4 suspected motorcycle snatchers

The Osun State Police Command has arrested four suspected motorcycle snatchers and recovered six Bajaj motorcycles from them.  The suspects include a 47-year-man,  Idowu Olaide,…

The Osun State Police Command has arrested four suspected motorcycle snatchers and recovered six Bajaj motorcycles from them. 

The suspects include a 47-year-man,  Idowu Olaide, Abubakar Bello, 30 and Abubakar Usman, 31 as well as Mustapha Yinusa, 22. 

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, Yemisi Opalola, said the suspects snatched a motorcycle from a rider in Ede and took it to Lagos State. 

The PPRO said “Anti-Vice Intelligence Squad of the Command arrested Usman and  Bello in Lagos upon investigation and that the duo confessed to be members of a bike snatching syndicate. Useful information from the suspects led to the arrest of Yinusa who also confessed to be a member of the syndicate.’’ 

 

